14417 Chino Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful custom home nestled on an interior lot on one of the most highly sought after developments in Haslet. The front presents a welcoming feel while the back provides a cozy back porch for entertaining. Highly-rated elementary schools, middle schools, 3 community pools, park and walking trails within walking distance. This open concept 4-2.1 home, office of flexible room and upstairs game room features ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. This home has been immaculately maintained and shows like new. Come see for yourself!