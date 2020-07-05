All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 12 2019

14417 Chino Drive

14417 Chino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14417 Chino Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful custom home nestled on an interior lot on one of the most highly sought after developments in Haslet. The front presents a welcoming feel while the back provides a cozy back porch for entertaining. Highly-rated elementary schools, middle schools, 3 community pools, park and walking trails within walking distance. This open concept 4-2.1 home, office of flexible room and upstairs game room features ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. This home has been immaculately maintained and shows like new. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14417 Chino Drive have any available units?
14417 Chino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14417 Chino Drive have?
Some of 14417 Chino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14417 Chino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14417 Chino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14417 Chino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14417 Chino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14417 Chino Drive offer parking?
No, 14417 Chino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14417 Chino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14417 Chino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14417 Chino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14417 Chino Drive has a pool.
Does 14417 Chino Drive have accessible units?
No, 14417 Chino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14417 Chino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14417 Chino Drive has units with dishwashers.

