14401 Chino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL brick and stone 1 story Lennar home features prestigious entry with gorgeous crown molding and wood floors. Wonderful kitchen with granite counters, electric range, and breakfast bar, open to dining and living areas, great for entertaining. Split floor plan with secluded master and incredible en suite bath boasts dual sinks, separate shower and soaker tub. Relax in a cozy living area with awesome gas fireplace or retreat outdoors with a large patio with large fenced back yard, full sod and sprinkler system. ENERGY EFFICIENT features include RADIANT BARRIER, high-efficiency HVAC, LOW E Glass. Video Walk through available upon request!