Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:40 PM

14401 Chino Drive

14401 Chino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14401 Chino Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL brick and stone 1 story Lennar home features prestigious entry with gorgeous crown molding and wood floors. Wonderful kitchen with granite counters, electric range, and breakfast bar, open to dining and living areas, great for entertaining. Split floor plan with secluded master and incredible en suite bath boasts dual sinks, separate shower and soaker tub. Relax in a cozy living area with awesome gas fireplace or retreat outdoors with a large patio with large fenced back yard, full sod and sprinkler system. ENERGY EFFICIENT features include RADIANT BARRIER, high-efficiency HVAC, LOW E Glass. Video Walk through available upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14401 Chino Drive have any available units?
14401 Chino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14401 Chino Drive have?
Some of 14401 Chino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14401 Chino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14401 Chino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14401 Chino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14401 Chino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14401 Chino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14401 Chino Drive offers parking.
Does 14401 Chino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14401 Chino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14401 Chino Drive have a pool?
No, 14401 Chino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14401 Chino Drive have accessible units?
No, 14401 Chino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14401 Chino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14401 Chino Drive has units with dishwashers.

