Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:42 PM

1425 Pine Ln

1425 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Pine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 02/01/20 L@@K!!! Great 3 bed/2.5 bath/1 car garage house!!! - Property Id: 202205

Nice and clean house for rent in great South Fort Worth area! Close to I-35W!

Available February 1st.

SHOWINGS WITH QUALIFIED APPLICANTS AT THIS TIME SINCE IT'S STILL TENANT OCCUPIED!

3 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
1 half bathroom
1 car garage (with door opener and remote!)
1,290 sq. ft. of living space!
Built 2005!
Carpet Flooring Throughout Bedrooms!
Laminate flooring in living area!
Fenced in back yard!
Full size washer and dryer hooks ups! (washer and dryer included for $25 extra a month)
Kitchen appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher)
Ceiling fans throughout!

Pets OK (with owner approval) - $25 extra per month and a $200 per pet (nonrefundable) (no dogs on the aggressive breed list due to insurance requirements)
No Section 8/Housing Vouchers. I have not been able to attend yet a training course.
Utilities - Tenant Pay
Yard Service - Tenant
No Interior Smoking Please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202205
Property Id 202205

(RLNE5457400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Pine Ln have any available units?
1425 Pine Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Pine Ln have?
Some of 1425 Pine Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Pine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Pine Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Pine Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Pine Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Pine Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Pine Ln offers parking.
Does 1425 Pine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 Pine Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Pine Ln have a pool?
No, 1425 Pine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Pine Ln have accessible units?
No, 1425 Pine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Pine Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Pine Ln has units with dishwashers.

