patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful Sendera Ranch property! 3 bedroom 2 bath interior lot home. Property offers split bedroms, with lots of closet space. The kitchen includes an eat in area that is open to the living room and fireplace. The master bedroom is a nice size bedroom with lots of closet space. Fenced yard with brand new fenced area. Subdivision amenities include park, community pool access. Convenient access to major freeways, shopping, and entertainment. Apply now before it is gone.