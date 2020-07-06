1412 Kingfisher Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house with open split floor-plan. House refrigerator in kitchen included. Has new floors. Clean and ready, Located in a master planed community with pools, clubhouse, jogging trails. Short walking distance to elementary. Community offers swimming pool, play ground and a great location close to Hwy and 20 minutes from down town Fort Worth. Ready for new Lease. Dogs ok under 40 lbs, limit 2, NO aggressive breeds. NO CATS. No indoor smoking. Application fee $50 over 18yrs old, No Eviction or Foreclosures and must pay deposit $1600 to take property off the market.