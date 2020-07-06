All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1412 Kingfisher Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:04 AM

1412 Kingfisher Drive

1412 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Kingfisher Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house with open split floor-plan. House refrigerator in kitchen included. Has new floors. Clean and ready, Located in a master planed community with pools, clubhouse, jogging trails. Short walking distance to elementary. Community offers swimming pool, play ground and a great location close to Hwy and 20 minutes from down town Fort Worth. Ready for new Lease. Dogs ok under 40 lbs, limit 2, NO aggressive breeds. NO CATS. No indoor smoking. Application fee $50 over 18yrs old, No Eviction or Foreclosures and must pay deposit $1600 to take property off the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Kingfisher Drive have any available units?
1412 Kingfisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Kingfisher Drive have?
Some of 1412 Kingfisher Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Kingfisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Kingfisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Kingfisher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Kingfisher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Kingfisher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Kingfisher Drive offers parking.
Does 1412 Kingfisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Kingfisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Kingfisher Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Kingfisher Drive has a pool.
Does 1412 Kingfisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 1412 Kingfisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Kingfisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Kingfisher Drive has units with dishwashers.

