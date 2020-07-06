1405 Gainsborough Way

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Story in SW Ft. Worth in Crowley ISD - Nice, l story home with new inside paint. All plank in home and no carpet! The home has an eat in kitchen with microwave and the living area comes with a fireplace. The master bath has double sinks. There is a fenced yard but fence work has not been completed. It will be prior to move in. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify. Don't apply if you have had bad rental or evictions in past 5 years.



(RLNE5348395)