All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13613 Cherokee Ranch Road
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:11 AM

13613 Cherokee Ranch Road

13613 Cherokee Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13613 Cherokee Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Exquisite 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home for lease in Lost Creek Ranch West Addition. Large kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances open to large living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Upstairs game room. Stunning backyard featuring covered patio and pool with water feature. Close to TX-170

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road have any available units?
13613 Cherokee Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road have?
Some of 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
13613 Cherokee Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13613 Cherokee Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University