13613 Cherokee Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262 The Ranches
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Exquisite 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home for lease in Lost Creek Ranch West Addition. Large kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances open to large living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Upstairs game room. Stunning backyard featuring covered patio and pool with water feature. Close to TX-170
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
