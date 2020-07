Amenities

Beautiful property. Located on corner lot. Fenced back yard with covered patio. Nice floor plan with a lot storage & closets.Formal dining is located in the front of the home. This home has vinyl plank and new carpet New chandler in entry, new ceiling fan in family room. The black refrigerator is for sale ask if interested please call for price.



Owner Pays HOA. This home is walking distance to elementary.