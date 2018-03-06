13409 Dove Ranch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Stunning Home in NWISD with Park View! Flexible split layout offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Living Rooms, and 2 Car Garage. Updates & Upgrades include Interior Repainted, HVAC, Roof, Stainless Steel Appliances, and More. Enjoy the Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen with extensive counter space and cabinets. Kitchen overlooks the spacious living area with corner fireplace. Private backyard is perfect for enjoying afternoons and evenings. Close to shopping, schools, parks, walking trails, and easy access to highways.