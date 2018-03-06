All apartments in Fort Worth
13409 Dove Ranch Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

13409 Dove Ranch Road

13409 Dove Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

13409 Dove Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning Home in NWISD with Park View! Flexible split layout offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Living Rooms, and 2 Car Garage. Updates & Upgrades include Interior Repainted, HVAC, Roof, Stainless Steel Appliances, and More. Enjoy the Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen with extensive counter space and cabinets. Kitchen overlooks the spacious living area with corner fireplace. Private backyard is perfect for enjoying afternoons and evenings. Close to shopping, schools, parks, walking trails, and easy access to highways.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 13409 Dove Ranch Road have any available units?
13409 Dove Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13409 Dove Ranch Road have?
Some of 13409 Dove Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13409 Dove Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
13409 Dove Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13409 Dove Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 13409 Dove Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13409 Dove Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 13409 Dove Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 13409 Dove Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13409 Dove Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13409 Dove Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 13409 Dove Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 13409 Dove Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 13409 Dove Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13409 Dove Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13409 Dove Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

