Newer home built 14 years ago to the historical districts requirements. Large master bedroom and bath with huge walk-in closet has room for a large wardrobe. Restaurants and shops within easy walking distance. There is a garage apartment for a TCU student or a medical resident or an AirBNB. This is a vibrant and growing area with lots to do and see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 6th Avenue have any available units?
1331 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1331 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.