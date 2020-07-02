All apartments in Fort Worth
1331 6th Avenue

Location

1331 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer home built 14 years ago to the historical districts requirements. Large master bedroom and bath with huge walk-in closet has room for a large wardrobe. Restaurants and shops within easy walking distance. There is a garage apartment for a TCU student or a medical resident or an AirBNB. This is a vibrant and growing area with lots to do and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 6th Avenue have any available units?
1331 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1331 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1331 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1331 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1331 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1331 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1331 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1331 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1331 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

