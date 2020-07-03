13216 Fencerow Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

NO SIGN IN YARD!! Beautiful home located in highly sought after neighborhood. The home offers an open floor plan, the kitchen opens to the living & dining room, nicely sized bedrooms with spacious closets, large master with oversized closet & separate laundry room & sprinkler system. The home is updated with new laminate wood flooring & offers beautiful fixtures, lighting , stainless steel appliance including refrigerator & 2 inch wood blinds. You have full use of the facilities, which include a park, playground, pool & greenbelt, HOA fees pd by owner. Located near great shopping & dining, close to major business & freeways. Non refundable pet fee of $250 per pet up to 3 pets due when application is approved.