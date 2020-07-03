13216 Fencerow Road

Amenities
NO SIGN IN YARD!! Beautiful home located in highly sought after neighborhood. The home offers an open floor plan, the kitchen opens to the living & dining room, nicely sized bedrooms with spacious closets, large master with oversized closet & separate laundry room & sprinkler system. The home is updated with new laminate wood flooring & offers beautiful fixtures, lighting , stainless steel appliance including refrigerator & 2 inch wood blinds. You have full use of the facilities, which include a park, playground, pool & greenbelt, HOA fees pd by owner. Located near great shopping & dining, close to major business & freeways. Non refundable pet fee of $250 per pet up to 3 pets due when application is approved.