All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13216 Fencerow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13216 Fencerow Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

13216 Fencerow Road

13216 Fencerow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13216 Fencerow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
NO SIGN IN YARD!! Beautiful home located in highly sought after neighborhood. The home offers an open floor plan, the kitchen opens to the living & dining room, nicely sized bedrooms with spacious closets, large master with oversized closet & separate laundry room & sprinkler system. The home is updated with new laminate wood flooring & offers beautiful fixtures, lighting , stainless steel appliance including refrigerator & 2 inch wood blinds. You have full use of the facilities, which include a park, playground, pool & greenbelt, HOA fees pd by owner. Located near great shopping & dining, close to major business & freeways. Non refundable pet fee of $250 per pet up to 3 pets due when application is approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13216 Fencerow Road have any available units?
13216 Fencerow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13216 Fencerow Road have?
Some of 13216 Fencerow Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13216 Fencerow Road currently offering any rent specials?
13216 Fencerow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13216 Fencerow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13216 Fencerow Road is pet friendly.
Does 13216 Fencerow Road offer parking?
Yes, 13216 Fencerow Road offers parking.
Does 13216 Fencerow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13216 Fencerow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13216 Fencerow Road have a pool?
Yes, 13216 Fencerow Road has a pool.
Does 13216 Fencerow Road have accessible units?
No, 13216 Fencerow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13216 Fencerow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13216 Fencerow Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University