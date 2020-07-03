13209 Alyssum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

You have to see this Beautiful 3245 sq ft home in the Keller ISD, to see all that it offers especially at this Price. Wow The living space! Open floor plans with a kitchen that opens into the family room and breakfast nook. The formal dining area is prefect for the holidays. A huge upstairs gameroom or second family room. in addition a Beautiful in home theatre that is wired for sound. Have fun cooking in this kitchen which has granite counter tops and updated appliances. The Master is downstairs with a large walk in closet. Upstairs 3 spacious bedrooms, each with walk in closets. Covered front porch and covered back patio great for enjoying friends and entertaining with a backyard that is so easy to maintain.