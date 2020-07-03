All apartments in Fort Worth
13209 Alyssum Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:00 AM

13209 Alyssum Drive

13209 Alyssum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13209 Alyssum Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
You have to see this Beautiful 3245 sq ft home in the Keller ISD, to see all that it offers especially at this Price. Wow The living space! Open floor plans with a kitchen that opens into the family room and breakfast nook. The formal dining area is prefect for the holidays. A huge upstairs gameroom or second family room. in addition a Beautiful in home theatre that is wired for sound. Have fun cooking in this kitchen which has granite counter tops and updated appliances. The Master is downstairs with a large walk in closet. Upstairs 3 spacious bedrooms, each with walk in closets. Covered front porch and covered back patio great for enjoying friends and entertaining with a backyard that is so easy to maintain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13209 Alyssum Drive have any available units?
13209 Alyssum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13209 Alyssum Drive have?
Some of 13209 Alyssum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13209 Alyssum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13209 Alyssum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13209 Alyssum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13209 Alyssum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13209 Alyssum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13209 Alyssum Drive offers parking.
Does 13209 Alyssum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13209 Alyssum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13209 Alyssum Drive have a pool?
No, 13209 Alyssum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13209 Alyssum Drive have accessible units?
No, 13209 Alyssum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13209 Alyssum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13209 Alyssum Drive has units with dishwashers.

