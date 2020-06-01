All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13208 Palancar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13208 Palancar Court
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:50 PM

13208 Palancar Court

13208 Palancar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13208 Palancar Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained 1 story home in KELLER ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedroom plus study room. Wood like plank floor for all the living area and bedrooms. Attractive features include big family&living area, granite counter top and island in the kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, 2 inch blind, 18 inch ceramic tile on wet areas and more. Covered patio on the backyard. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Convenient to shopping centers and highways. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13208 Palancar Court have any available units?
13208 Palancar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13208 Palancar Court have?
Some of 13208 Palancar Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13208 Palancar Court currently offering any rent specials?
13208 Palancar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13208 Palancar Court pet-friendly?
No, 13208 Palancar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13208 Palancar Court offer parking?
Yes, 13208 Palancar Court offers parking.
Does 13208 Palancar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13208 Palancar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13208 Palancar Court have a pool?
No, 13208 Palancar Court does not have a pool.
Does 13208 Palancar Court have accessible units?
No, 13208 Palancar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13208 Palancar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13208 Palancar Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University