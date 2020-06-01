13208 Palancar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained 1 story home in KELLER ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedroom plus study room. Wood like plank floor for all the living area and bedrooms. Attractive features include big family&living area, granite counter top and island in the kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, 2 inch blind, 18 inch ceramic tile on wet areas and more. Covered patio on the backyard. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Convenient to shopping centers and highways. Ready to move in.