1320 May Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 PM

1320 May Street

1320 May Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Condo in prime location near JPS, Cook's, Baylor All Saints, in the medical district. 2-story contemporary, features environmentally conscious amenities including gas fireplace, gas range, tankless water heater & eucalyptus flooring in living. First floor showcases beautiful kitchen w granite, SS appliances including SS fridge, pantry & island. First floor is an open floor plan w dining room & living room open to kitchen. Large windows offering tons of natural light & a cute half bath. Second floor features dual master bedrooms with private bathrooms & plenty of closet space, as well as the laundry room with washer and dryer. Utilities include for water, gas & exterior maintenance. Pets case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 May Street have any available units?
1320 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 May Street have?
Some of 1320 May Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 May Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 May Street is pet friendly.
Does 1320 May Street offer parking?
No, 1320 May Street does not offer parking.
Does 1320 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 May Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 May Street have a pool?
No, 1320 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 1320 May Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 May Street has units with dishwashers.

