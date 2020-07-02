1320 May Street

Amenities

Condo in prime location near JPS, Cook's, Baylor All Saints, in the medical district. 2-story contemporary, features environmentally conscious amenities including gas fireplace, gas range, tankless water heater & eucalyptus flooring in living. First floor showcases beautiful kitchen w granite, SS appliances including SS fridge, pantry & island. First floor is an open floor plan w dining room & living room open to kitchen. Large windows offering tons of natural light & a cute half bath. Second floor features dual master bedrooms with private bathrooms & plenty of closet space, as well as the laundry room with washer and dryer. Utilities include for water, gas & exterior maintenance. Pets case by case basis.