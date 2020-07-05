All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13161 Red Robin Drive

13161 Red Robin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13161 Red Robin Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home located in Rolling Meadows in the highly sought after Keller ISD. Open floor plan. Home is in a great location with easy access to 170 for commuting and premium shopping areas. Home was updated with new paint and carpet in January 2019. New refrigerator is being ordered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13161 Red Robin Drive have any available units?
13161 Red Robin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13161 Red Robin Drive have?
Some of 13161 Red Robin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13161 Red Robin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13161 Red Robin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13161 Red Robin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13161 Red Robin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13161 Red Robin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13161 Red Robin Drive offers parking.
Does 13161 Red Robin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13161 Red Robin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13161 Red Robin Drive have a pool?
No, 13161 Red Robin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13161 Red Robin Drive have accessible units?
No, 13161 Red Robin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13161 Red Robin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13161 Red Robin Drive has units with dishwashers.

