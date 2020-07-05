13161 Red Robin Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home located in Rolling Meadows in the highly sought after Keller ISD. Open floor plan. Home is in a great location with easy access to 170 for commuting and premium shopping areas. Home was updated with new paint and carpet in January 2019. New refrigerator is being ordered.