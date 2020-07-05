13161 Red Robin Drive

Charming home located in Rolling Meadows in the highly sought after Keller ISD. Open floor plan. Home is in a great location with easy access to 170 for commuting and premium shopping areas. Home was updated with new paint and carpet in January 2019. New refrigerator is being ordered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
