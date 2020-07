Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

VERY MOTIVATED SELLER !!! Don't miss your chance to make this House your HOME!

GORGEOUS DR.Horton home. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Formal dining ,Game Room and much more. KEELER ISD. FABULOUS LOCATION.

Master Bedroom locate downstairs. Master bathroom have dual sinks, JET TUB , separate shower and walking closet.

Nice kitchen with elegant granite counters and breakfast bar.

Large covered front porch and covered patio. Perfect home for you and your family.