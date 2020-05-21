All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

13104 Fencerow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Marvelous 4 bedroom ranch home with 1 study room, 2 dining area, one living room with stone fireplace, 2 car garage, in great Keller ISD school system. You will be impressed with high ceiling through out the house, laminated wood floor in living, formal dining, breakfast, hall way, large island in kitchen etc. Master bath with separated shower and garden tub, large closet. Three other bed rooms are split from master. Beautiful front porch and back porch. Nice and quite neighborhood, with easy access to high #170 (Alliance Gateway Fwy)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13104 Fencerow Road have any available units?
13104 Fencerow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13104 Fencerow Road have?
Some of 13104 Fencerow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13104 Fencerow Road currently offering any rent specials?
13104 Fencerow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13104 Fencerow Road pet-friendly?
No, 13104 Fencerow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13104 Fencerow Road offer parking?
Yes, 13104 Fencerow Road offers parking.
Does 13104 Fencerow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13104 Fencerow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13104 Fencerow Road have a pool?
No, 13104 Fencerow Road does not have a pool.
Does 13104 Fencerow Road have accessible units?
No, 13104 Fencerow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13104 Fencerow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13104 Fencerow Road has units with dishwashers.

