13104 Fencerow Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Marvelous 4 bedroom ranch home with 1 study room, 2 dining area, one living room with stone fireplace, 2 car garage, in great Keller ISD school system. You will be impressed with high ceiling through out the house, laminated wood floor in living, formal dining, breakfast, hall way, large island in kitchen etc. Master bath with separated shower and garden tub, large closet. Three other bed rooms are split from master. Beautiful front porch and back porch. Nice and quite neighborhood, with easy access to high #170 (Alliance Gateway Fwy)