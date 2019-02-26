All apartments in Fort Worth
1306 Orange St

1306 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Orange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Shaw Clarke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
AFTER BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15TH AND GET FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!!Fully renovated 3/2.5 and ready for move-in! Location! Half mile from TCU and 2.0 miles from Cook Children's. Enjoy cooking in the renovated kitchen featuring granite countertops with undermount sink, new appliances, subway tile, and new flooring. Enjoy a BBQ on the newly built patio. New Low E windows, fixtures, flooring, paint, bathroom, and more throughout. Wood floors, washer and dryer hookups. Don't miss this one!

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older
$400 Non Refundable Pet Fee/ 1 pet 45lb Max

Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Orange St have any available units?
1306 Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Orange St have?
Some of 1306 Orange St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Orange St offer parking?
No, 1306 Orange St does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Orange St have a pool?
No, 1306 Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Orange St have accessible units?
No, 1306 Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Orange St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Orange St has units with dishwashers.

