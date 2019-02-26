1306 Orange St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

AFTER BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15TH AND GET FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!!Fully renovated 3/2.5 and ready for move-in! Location! Half mile from TCU and 2.0 miles from Cook Children's. Enjoy cooking in the renovated kitchen featuring granite countertops with undermount sink, new appliances, subway tile, and new flooring. Enjoy a BBQ on the newly built patio. New Low E windows, fixtures, flooring, paint, bathroom, and more throughout. Wood floors, washer and dryer hookups. Don't miss this one!



$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older

$400 Non Refundable Pet Fee/ 1 pet 45lb Max



Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator