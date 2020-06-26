All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1306 Orange St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1306 Orange St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

1306 Orange St

1306 Orange St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 Orange St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Shaw Clarke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3/2.5 and ready for move-in! Location! Half mile from TCU and 2.0 miles from Cook Children's. Enjoy cooking in the renovated kitchen featuring granite counter tops with under mounted sink, new appliances, subway tile, and new flooring. Enjoy a BBQ on the newly built patio. New Low E windows, fixtures, flooring, paint, bathroom, and more throughout. Wood floors, washer and dryer hookups. Don't miss this one!

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older
$400 Non Refundable Pet Fee/ 1 pet 45lb Max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Orange St have any available units?
1306 Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Orange St have?
Some of 1306 Orange St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Orange St offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Orange St offers parking.
Does 1306 Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Orange St have a pool?
No, 1306 Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Orange St have accessible units?
No, 1306 Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Orange St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Orange St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University