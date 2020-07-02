All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

1304 Orange St

1304 Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Orange St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Shaw Clarke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3/2.5 and ready for move-in! Location! Half mile from TCU and 2.0 miles from Cook Children's. Enjoy cooking in the renovated kitchen featuring granite counter tops with under mounted sink, new appliances, subway tile, and new flooring. Enjoy a BBQ on the newly built patio. New Low E windows, fixtures, flooring, paint, bathroom, and more throughout. Wood floors, washer and dryer hookups. Don't miss this one!

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older
$400 Non Refundable Pet Fee/ 1 pet 45lb Max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Orange St have any available units?
1304 Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Orange St have?
Some of 1304 Orange St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Orange St offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Orange St offers parking.
Does 1304 Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Orange St have a pool?
No, 1304 Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Orange St have accessible units?
No, 1304 Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Orange St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Orange St has units with dishwashers.

