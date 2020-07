Amenities

All furniture are going with the house. Looks like brand new 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the Huntington Estates neighborhood with two sets of sofa, dinning table, computer desk, beds, refrigerator, washer and dryer etc.. Keller ISD schools. Back yard has a covered patio. Great location! Easy highway access and close to shopping, entertainment and schools. This AMAZING home will not last long! Come see today before it's too late!