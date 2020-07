Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

This beautiful home is located in Mc Pherson Ranch in the Northwest ISD school district. With vaulted ceilings, nice hardwood flooring in the living room and tile in wet area. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master bathroom offers a walk in closet, garden tub and a separate stand up shower. Split from the master. Located across the street is an open field with sidewalks and a playground.