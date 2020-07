Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Spacious 4 bedroom with extra large master bedroom downstairs along with family room with fireplace. Formal Dining, and half bath conveniently located off entry way. Tile kitchen floors and granite counters, stainless and black appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. Nice wood like laminate throughout much of downstairs. Upstairs you find 3 nice sized bedrooms with walk in closets and bathroom with double sinks and gameroom. Perfect sized yard with sprinkler system.