12829 Farmington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW Brand new wood flooring has been installed. This impeccably cared for home on a corner lot sits directly across the street from the community park. All 3 bedrooms have a walk-in closet for plenty of storage. The Kitchen and Living Room are open with lots of sunlight that pours in for a bright cheery space. Gas Fireplace lights with the flip of a switch to warm you on those chilly days. Backyard has a flat usable space for play and feels private. Front porch charm allows you to relax in your own covered space while watching the kids play across the street. Walking distance to the pool. Come check out this charmer that boasts a family-friendly community in award winning NISD zoned to Kay Granger Elementary.