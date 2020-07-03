All apartments in Fort Worth
12829 Farmington Drive
12829 Farmington Drive

12829 Farmington Drive
Location

12829 Farmington Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW Brand new wood flooring has been installed. This impeccably cared for home on a corner lot sits directly across the street from the community park. All 3 bedrooms have a walk-in closet for plenty of storage. The Kitchen and Living Room are open with lots of sunlight that pours in for a bright cheery space. Gas Fireplace lights with the flip of a switch to warm you on those chilly days. Backyard has a flat usable space for play and feels private. Front porch charm allows you to relax in your own covered space while watching the kids play across the street. Walking distance to the pool. Come check out this charmer that boasts a family-friendly community in award winning NISD zoned to Kay Granger Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12829 Farmington Drive have any available units?
12829 Farmington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12829 Farmington Drive have?
Some of 12829 Farmington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12829 Farmington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12829 Farmington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12829 Farmington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12829 Farmington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12829 Farmington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12829 Farmington Drive offers parking.
Does 12829 Farmington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12829 Farmington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12829 Farmington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12829 Farmington Drive has a pool.
Does 12829 Farmington Drive have accessible units?
No, 12829 Farmington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12829 Farmington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12829 Farmington Drive has units with dishwashers.

