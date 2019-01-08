12801 Conifer Lane

Amenities

Fantastic 3-2-2 in Ft. Worth, HEB ISD! Lovely architecture, curved archways, beautiful wall molding, pretty flooring, plush landscaping, loads of natural light and so much more! Two living areas, two dining areas, gas fireplace, large 16x14 master suite has a spacious 8x6 walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Fabulous kitchen has stainless appliances, gas stove, decorative fixtures and ample storage. Nice sized secondaries, wonderful lot, great backyard with open patio, sprinkler system, wonderful shade trees and storage building. Quiet location!