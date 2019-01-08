All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12801 Conifer Lane

12801 Conifer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12801 Conifer Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Creek Addition

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 in Ft. Worth, HEB ISD! Lovely architecture, curved archways, beautiful wall molding, pretty flooring, plush landscaping, loads of natural light and so much more! Two living areas, two dining areas, gas fireplace, large 16x14 master suite has a spacious 8x6 walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Fabulous kitchen has stainless appliances, gas stove, decorative fixtures and ample storage. Nice sized secondaries, wonderful lot, great backyard with open patio, sprinkler system, wonderful shade trees and storage building. Quiet location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 Conifer Lane have any available units?
12801 Conifer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 Conifer Lane have?
Some of 12801 Conifer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 Conifer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12801 Conifer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 Conifer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12801 Conifer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12801 Conifer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12801 Conifer Lane offers parking.
Does 12801 Conifer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 Conifer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 Conifer Lane have a pool?
No, 12801 Conifer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12801 Conifer Lane have accessible units?
No, 12801 Conifer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 Conifer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12801 Conifer Lane has units with dishwashers.

