Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:58 AM

12724 Northern Pine Drive

12724 Northern Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12724 Northern Pine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12724 Northern Pine Drive Available 02/29/20 Immaculate 3BR 2 Ba in Keller ISD! - Pristine home in Timberland subdivision, built in 2009. Home is in top rated Keller ISD. Ridgeview Elementary, Trinity Springs Middle School, TImbercreek High School. Great curb appeal. 2019 LVP floors w/ 3 large Bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious master BR. Very spacious home and a lot of natural light. Open concept with wonderful kitchen and living room for your entertainment. Up to 2 pets may be allowed. Call for showing appointment to 817 756 8091. Check our website for available homes for rent at www.dallaspropertymanagement.net.

(RLNE5028385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12724 Northern Pine Drive have any available units?
12724 Northern Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 12724 Northern Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12724 Northern Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12724 Northern Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12724 Northern Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12724 Northern Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 12724 Northern Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12724 Northern Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12724 Northern Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12724 Northern Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 12724 Northern Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12724 Northern Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 12724 Northern Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12724 Northern Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12724 Northern Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12724 Northern Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12724 Northern Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

