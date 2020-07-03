All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:00 AM

12712 Shady Cedar Drive

12712 Shady Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12712 Shady Cedar Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open floor plan, custom colors, spacious rooms, great curb appeal! This home has a large 18x15 family room that opens to one of two dining areas. Main dining has a pretty iron chandelier. Past the dining you'll find the breakfast area and kitchen with oak cabinets, built-in microwave, lots of storage and a refrigerator included! Split bedroom floor plan, huge 17x15 master suite and nice sized secondaries. Energy efficient with double pane windows, radiant barrier, ceiling fans and more. Large backyard with open patio, great for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12712 Shady Cedar Drive have any available units?
12712 Shady Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12712 Shady Cedar Drive have?
Some of 12712 Shady Cedar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12712 Shady Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12712 Shady Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12712 Shady Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12712 Shady Cedar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12712 Shady Cedar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12712 Shady Cedar Drive offers parking.
Does 12712 Shady Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12712 Shady Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12712 Shady Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 12712 Shady Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12712 Shady Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12712 Shady Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12712 Shady Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12712 Shady Cedar Drive has units with dishwashers.

