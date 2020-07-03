12712 Shady Cedar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open floor plan, custom colors, spacious rooms, great curb appeal! This home has a large 18x15 family room that opens to one of two dining areas. Main dining has a pretty iron chandelier. Past the dining you'll find the breakfast area and kitchen with oak cabinets, built-in microwave, lots of storage and a refrigerator included! Split bedroom floor plan, huge 17x15 master suite and nice sized secondaries. Energy efficient with double pane windows, radiant barrier, ceiling fans and more. Large backyard with open patio, great for entertaining!