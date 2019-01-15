All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:32 PM

12700 Lost Prairie Drive

12700 Lost Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12700 Lost Prairie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A cute 3-2-2 -Close to all major highways -114,alliance gateway,35E,820, keller isd .Big size backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have any available units?
12700 Lost Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have?
Some of 12700 Lost Prairie Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 Lost Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Lost Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Lost Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

