Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12700 Lost Prairie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12700 Lost Prairie Drive
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:32 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12700 Lost Prairie Drive
12700 Lost Prairie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12700 Lost Prairie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A cute 3-2-2 -Close to all major highways -114,alliance gateway,35E,820, keller isd .Big size backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have any available units?
12700 Lost Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have?
Some of 12700 Lost Prairie Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12700 Lost Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Lost Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Lost Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Lost Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 Lost Prairie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University