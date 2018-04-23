All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12653 Oakwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12653 Oakwood Circle
Last updated April 9 2019 at 11:48 AM

12653 Oakwood Circle

12653 Oakwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12653 Oakwood Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stonewood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/875487?source=marketing
Beautiful two Story Home in Euless. This is a Single-Family Home located at 12653 Oakwood Circle has 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, and approximately 2,531 square feet. The house was built in 2000. Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants and DFW Airport.
Application Fee $60 per applicant 18 or over, Applications completed at www.deguireproperties.com
Administrative Fee $125.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12653 Oakwood Circle have any available units?
12653 Oakwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 12653 Oakwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12653 Oakwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12653 Oakwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12653 Oakwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12653 Oakwood Circle offer parking?
No, 12653 Oakwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12653 Oakwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12653 Oakwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12653 Oakwood Circle have a pool?
No, 12653 Oakwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12653 Oakwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 12653 Oakwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12653 Oakwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12653 Oakwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12653 Oakwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12653 Oakwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University