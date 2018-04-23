Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/875487?source=marketing

Beautiful two Story Home in Euless. This is a Single-Family Home located at 12653 Oakwood Circle has 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, and approximately 2,531 square feet. The house was built in 2000. Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants and DFW Airport.

Application Fee $60 per applicant 18 or over, Applications completed at www.deguireproperties.com

Administrative Fee $125.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.