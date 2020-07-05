All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

12644 Oceanside Drive

12644 Oceanside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12644 Oceanside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Creek Addition

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Town home centrally located in DFW Metroplex. Built in 2008. 1587 Sq ft. Featuring an open floor plan with main living areas. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances such as Electric Range, Dishwasher, built-in Microwave and Refrigerator AS-IS. Oversize master with sitting area and balcony. Separate utility room. Large fenced backyard perfect for family entertainment. 1 car garage. Property is conveniently located near major highways and DFW Airport. Available March 15th. Agent and prospective tenant to verify all information independently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12644 Oceanside Drive have any available units?
12644 Oceanside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12644 Oceanside Drive have?
Some of 12644 Oceanside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12644 Oceanside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12644 Oceanside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12644 Oceanside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12644 Oceanside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12644 Oceanside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12644 Oceanside Drive offers parking.
Does 12644 Oceanside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12644 Oceanside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12644 Oceanside Drive have a pool?
No, 12644 Oceanside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12644 Oceanside Drive have accessible units?
No, 12644 Oceanside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12644 Oceanside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12644 Oceanside Drive has units with dishwashers.

