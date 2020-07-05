12644 Oceanside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Town home centrally located in DFW Metroplex. Built in 2008. 1587 Sq ft. Featuring an open floor plan with main living areas. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances such as Electric Range, Dishwasher, built-in Microwave and Refrigerator AS-IS. Oversize master with sitting area and balcony. Separate utility room. Large fenced backyard perfect for family entertainment. 1 car garage. Property is conveniently located near major highways and DFW Airport. Available March 15th. Agent and prospective tenant to verify all information independently.