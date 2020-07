Amenities

Immaculate 3-2-2 One Story Home Across from a Greenbelt! No neighbors across the street - beautiful view! Desirable Keller ISD! Wood-burnng Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Huge Kitchen with tons of cabinets and walk in pantry. Bedrooms are great size with large, walk in closets. Also has a bonus kitchen nook area. Private Fenced Back Yard with Open Patio. Landscaping is beautiful and has a sprinkler system. Welcome Home!