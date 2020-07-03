All apartments in Fort Worth
1261 Kachina Lane

Location

1261 Kachina Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful home with fresh updates throughout! This 2009 build has been superbly maintained. Walk into an oversized living room, perfect for hosting large parties! With an inviting and open floorplan you will walk through the formal dining and see a kitchen with upgraded granite countertops and a grand island ready for gatherings. This home boasts a large master suite with tray ceilings. Beautiful wood laminate throughout paired with upgraded baseboards. Custom stone and brick border to liven up the landscaping. With a highly sought after school district, shopping centers, and entertainment nearby - this is the home you have been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Kachina Lane have any available units?
1261 Kachina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 Kachina Lane have?
Some of 1261 Kachina Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Kachina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Kachina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Kachina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Kachina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1261 Kachina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1261 Kachina Lane offers parking.
Does 1261 Kachina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 Kachina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Kachina Lane have a pool?
No, 1261 Kachina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Kachina Lane have accessible units?
No, 1261 Kachina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Kachina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 Kachina Lane has units with dishwashers.

