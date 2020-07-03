1261 Kachina Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful home with fresh updates throughout! This 2009 build has been superbly maintained. Walk into an oversized living room, perfect for hosting large parties! With an inviting and open floorplan you will walk through the formal dining and see a kitchen with upgraded granite countertops and a grand island ready for gatherings. This home boasts a large master suite with tray ceilings. Beautiful wood laminate throughout paired with upgraded baseboards. Custom stone and brick border to liven up the landscaping. With a highly sought after school district, shopping centers, and entertainment nearby - this is the home you have been looking for!