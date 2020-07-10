1258 Glasgow Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great home for rent near I-20 and TCC South campus. 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage and it's move in ready! $40 application fee & application per adult over the age of 18. Income requirement $3300 per month. $350 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee. First month rent, deposit and any pet fees due AT LEAST SIGNING. Needed with completed application -verifiable income(2 months bank statements, last 3 check stubs and copy of valid ID.) 2 year lease for $1375 a month or 1 year lease for $1395 a month. Also for Sale. MAKE READY ALMOST COMPLETE, showings will begin at the end of April.