All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1258 Glasgow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1258 Glasgow Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

1258 Glasgow Road

1258 Glasgow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1258 Glasgow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great home for rent near I-20 and TCC South campus. 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage and it's move in ready! $40 application fee & application per adult over the age of 18. Income requirement $3300 per month. $350 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee. First month rent, deposit and any pet fees due AT LEAST SIGNING. Needed with completed application -verifiable income(2 months bank statements, last 3 check stubs and copy of valid ID.) 2 year lease for $1375 a month or 1 year lease for $1395 a month. Also for Sale. MAKE READY ALMOST COMPLETE, showings will begin at the end of April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Glasgow Road have any available units?
1258 Glasgow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1258 Glasgow Road currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Glasgow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Glasgow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 Glasgow Road is pet friendly.
Does 1258 Glasgow Road offer parking?
Yes, 1258 Glasgow Road offers parking.
Does 1258 Glasgow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 Glasgow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Glasgow Road have a pool?
No, 1258 Glasgow Road does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Glasgow Road have accessible units?
No, 1258 Glasgow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Glasgow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 Glasgow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 Glasgow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1258 Glasgow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bottle House on Main
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University