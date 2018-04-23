12320 Yellow Wood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room pool garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Breathtaking 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 5961 sq. ft., 2 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gourmet island kitchen with breakfast area, tile back splash, granite, trendy track lighting, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Living room features lots of windows and tiled fireplace. Formal dining and living areas. Over-sized master suite down features sitting area, fireplace, dual vanities, luxurious spa like tub, walk in shower, and enormous walk in closet. Huge game room up with additional bedrooms. Flex Room and/or media room. Vaulted ceilings, bay windows, ceiling fans, 2 inch blinds, covered patio, a community park and pool are additional bonuses. PLUS 3 car garage, 3rd side has been converted to a usable space perfect for a workshop or workout room.



