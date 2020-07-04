All apartments in Fort Worth
12320 Treeline Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:52 PM

12320 Treeline Drive

12320 Treeline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12320 Treeline Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very large 2 story in Crowley area. All the rooms are good sized with all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms downstairs and a second living area and 1 full bathroom upstairs. The kitchen has an island and lots of natural light and is open to the downstairs living area with a fireplace. It is all electric, has ceiling fans, garage opener and fenced yard. Crowley ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Kitchen counters to be refinished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12320 Treeline Drive have any available units?
12320 Treeline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12320 Treeline Drive have?
Some of 12320 Treeline Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12320 Treeline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12320 Treeline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12320 Treeline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12320 Treeline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12320 Treeline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12320 Treeline Drive offers parking.
Does 12320 Treeline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12320 Treeline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12320 Treeline Drive have a pool?
No, 12320 Treeline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12320 Treeline Drive have accessible units?
No, 12320 Treeline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12320 Treeline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12320 Treeline Drive has units with dishwashers.

