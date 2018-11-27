12316 Durango Root Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful home close to schools and parks! Brand new carpet in bedrooms and sleek vinyl plank flooring through dining, living and hallways for easy maintenance. Wide-open floor-plan, spacious living area opens to kitchen make this home the perfect place for entertaining or family gatherings. Formal dining room at entry could make a great office too. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator stays, gourmet upgrades in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and counter-tops. Gas cooking for the discerning home-chef. Huge back yard with covered patio, perfect for the grill master of the family. Mud-room bench and cubbies off the garage makes organization easy. Includes access to community pools, parks and amenities.