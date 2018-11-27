All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12316 Durango Root Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:09 AM

12316 Durango Root Drive

12316 Durango Root Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12316 Durango Root Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful home close to schools and parks! Brand new carpet in bedrooms and sleek vinyl plank flooring through dining, living and hallways for easy maintenance. Wide-open floor-plan, spacious living area opens to kitchen make this home the perfect place for entertaining or family gatherings. Formal dining room at entry could make a great office too. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator stays, gourmet upgrades in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and counter-tops. Gas cooking for the discerning home-chef. Huge back yard with covered patio, perfect for the grill master of the family. Mud-room bench and cubbies off the garage makes organization easy. Includes access to community pools, parks and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 Durango Root Drive have any available units?
12316 Durango Root Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12316 Durango Root Drive have?
Some of 12316 Durango Root Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 Durango Root Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12316 Durango Root Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 Durango Root Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12316 Durango Root Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12316 Durango Root Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12316 Durango Root Drive offers parking.
Does 12316 Durango Root Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12316 Durango Root Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 Durango Root Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12316 Durango Root Drive has a pool.
Does 12316 Durango Root Drive have accessible units?
No, 12316 Durango Root Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 Durango Root Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12316 Durango Root Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

