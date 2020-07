Amenities

2 story home for rent in Villages of Woodland Springs, located near I-35, 114, and 377. This community has walking trails, pools, a community center, and playgrounds.

This home is 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with a second living area upstairs. The open kitchen has granite countertops and a dining area. The master bedroom has a private bath with separate shower and tub. This is the perfect family home with a fenced in backyard, stove and dishwasher furnished.