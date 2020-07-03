12221 Shadow Wood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! LARGE 5 bedroom home with 3 FULL Baths close to everything. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. BRAND NEW Fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful fenced yard. Fifth bedroom would make a wonderful study or mother in-law suite. HUGE upstairs game room. Charming breakfast nook. Good sized family room with fireplace. Large downstairs master with garden tub and separate shower. Two inch faux wood blinds in all windows. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. BISD. Plenty of space for the large family. HURRY! THIS WILL GO FAST!