Last updated July 27 2019

12221 Shadow Wood Trail

12221 Shadow Wood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12221 Shadow Wood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! LARGE 5 bedroom home with 3 FULL Baths close to everything. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. BRAND NEW Fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful fenced yard. Fifth bedroom would make a wonderful study or mother in-law suite. HUGE upstairs game room. Charming breakfast nook. Good sized family room with fireplace. Large downstairs master with garden tub and separate shower. Two inch faux wood blinds in all windows. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. BISD. Plenty of space for the large family. HURRY! THIS WILL GO FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail have any available units?
12221 Shadow Wood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail have?
Some of 12221 Shadow Wood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 Shadow Wood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12221 Shadow Wood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 Shadow Wood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12221 Shadow Wood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12221 Shadow Wood Trail offers parking.
Does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12221 Shadow Wood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail have a pool?
No, 12221 Shadow Wood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail have accessible units?
No, 12221 Shadow Wood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12221 Shadow Wood Trail has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
