ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! LARGE 5 bedroom home with 3 FULL Baths close to everything. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. BRAND NEW Fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful fenced yard. Fifth bedroom would make a wonderful study or mother in-law suite. HUGE upstairs game room. Charming breakfast nook. Good sized family room with fireplace. Large downstairs master with garden tub and separate shower. Two inch faux wood blinds in all windows. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. BISD. Plenty of space for the large family. HURRY! THIS WILL GO FAST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail have any available units?
12221 Shadow Wood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12221 Shadow Wood Trail have?
Some of 12221 Shadow Wood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 Shadow Wood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12221 Shadow Wood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.