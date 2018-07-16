12204 Rolling Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home in Burleson ISD! Close to Interstate 35 and FM 1187! Home has 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with an open living room and kitchen area great for entertaining. Also has a second living space that could be a kids play area or home office. Master bathroom has dual sinks, bath tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Good size backyard has concrete slab with basketball hoop and wood deck with pergola. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant to furnish refrigerator.