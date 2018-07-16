All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12204 Rolling Ridge Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:20 AM

12204 Rolling Ridge Drive

12204 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12204 Rolling Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home in Burleson ISD! Close to Interstate 35 and FM 1187! Home has 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with an open living room and kitchen area great for entertaining. Also has a second living space that could be a kids play area or home office. Master bathroom has dual sinks, bath tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Good size backyard has concrete slab with basketball hoop and wood deck with pergola. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant to furnish refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
12204 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12204 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12204 Rolling Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University