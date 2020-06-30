All apartments in Fort Worth
1217 Belle Place
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

1217 Belle Place

1217 Belle Place · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Belle Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Stunning three bedroom, three and a half bath Village Home built in 2003. An abundance of natural light with loads of Marvin windows and neutral color pallet throughout. This home offers a versatile floor plan with the 3rd bedroom & bath detached above garage - perfect for game room, guest room, storage, man cave, she shed, exercise space. Open concept kitchen and living area with gas cook top, granite, built in refrigerator and wood floors. Home office area upstairs. Close to everything Fort Worth and even walking distance to the new Dickies Arena!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Belle Place have any available units?
1217 Belle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Belle Place have?
Some of 1217 Belle Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Belle Place currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Belle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Belle Place pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Belle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1217 Belle Place offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Belle Place offers parking.
Does 1217 Belle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Belle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Belle Place have a pool?
No, 1217 Belle Place does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Belle Place have accessible units?
No, 1217 Belle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Belle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Belle Place has units with dishwashers.

