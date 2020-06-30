1217 Belle Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Stunning three bedroom, three and a half bath Village Home built in 2003. An abundance of natural light with loads of Marvin windows and neutral color pallet throughout. This home offers a versatile floor plan with the 3rd bedroom & bath detached above garage - perfect for game room, guest room, storage, man cave, she shed, exercise space. Open concept kitchen and living area with gas cook top, granite, built in refrigerator and wood floors. Home office area upstairs. Close to everything Fort Worth and even walking distance to the new Dickies Arena!