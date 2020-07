Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 bedroom 2 bath home in Keller ISD- Fresh paint, new hardwood floors and new carpet with great floor plan in Keller ISD. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining family with water filter and softening system installed. Close to shopping and entertaining. Easy highway access. Neighborhood offers pools, ponds, running trails and parks. It's move-in ready. This AMAZING home will not last long! Come see today before it's too late!