1211 S Adams Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 2-2.1 townhome in the downtown Fort Worth area. This gorgeous town home is easily accessible and has open parking. Greeted with a open spacious living area with stained concrete floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen with plenty of storage deep drawers and deep pantry. A small office located near the front of the home connected to the living room and a half bath downstairs. both bedrooms located upstairs with their own full baths and the utilities room also located in the hallway with both washer and dryer.