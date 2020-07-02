All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1211 S Adams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1211 S Adams Street
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:40 PM

1211 S Adams Street

1211 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1211 South Adams Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 2-2.1 townhome in the downtown Fort Worth area. This gorgeous town home is easily accessible and has open parking. Greeted with a open spacious living area with stained concrete floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen with plenty of storage deep drawers and deep pantry. A small office located near the front of the home connected to the living room and a half bath downstairs. both bedrooms located upstairs with their own full baths and the utilities room also located in the hallway with both washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 S Adams Street have any available units?
1211 S Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 S Adams Street have?
Some of 1211 S Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 S Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1211 S Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 S Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1211 S Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1211 S Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1211 S Adams Street offers parking.
Does 1211 S Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 S Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 S Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1211 S Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1211 S Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1211 S Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 S Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 S Adams Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University