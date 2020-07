Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You got to see this gorgeous, immaculate 4-bedroom, 1-story home built in 2018 in the beautiful Sendera Ranch. Granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, decorative light fixtures. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Premium carpets, ceramic tiles. Covered backyard patio, fenced yard with sprinkler. Move in ready and do not miss this one!