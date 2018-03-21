All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:45 AM

1204 Camden Yard

1204 Camden Yard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Camden Yard Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Camden Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath home with nicely finished interior. Home has cherry wood cabinetry with updated counter tops. Has an open floor plan with spacious bedroom and closets. Home located in a new subdivision within a short distance from I-35 and shopping centers. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Camden Yard have any available units?
1204 Camden Yard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Camden Yard have?
Some of 1204 Camden Yard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Camden Yard currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Camden Yard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Camden Yard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Camden Yard is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Camden Yard offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Camden Yard offers parking.
Does 1204 Camden Yard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Camden Yard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Camden Yard have a pool?
No, 1204 Camden Yard does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Camden Yard have accessible units?
No, 1204 Camden Yard does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Camden Yard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Camden Yard has units with dishwashers.

