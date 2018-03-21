1204 Camden Yard

Amenities

3 bed 2 bath home with nicely finished interior. Home has cherry wood cabinetry with updated counter tops. Has an open floor plan with spacious bedroom and closets. Home located in a new subdivision within a short distance from I-35 and shopping centers. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.