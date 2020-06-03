1201 Jerome Street

Amenities

No expense spared in this townhome tucked in the heart of Mistletoe Heights! Within walking distance to Magnolia, Lily B Clayton, Newby Park, and 5 minutes to downtown, you can't beat this location. An open concept 3 bedroom 3.1 bath with a bonus office, it's a beautifully thought out townhome. This 2014 build has been meticulously maintained and beautifully landscaped. With a private courtyard, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage, this is a rare find in one of the best, and most charming neighborhoods in Fort Worth. Low utilities due to top of the line build, yard maintenance included!