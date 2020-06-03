All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1201 Jerome Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1201 Jerome Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:14 AM

1201 Jerome Street

1201 Jerome Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1201 Jerome Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
No expense spared in this townhome tucked in the heart of Mistletoe Heights! Within walking distance to Magnolia, Lily B Clayton, Newby Park, and 5 minutes to downtown, you can't beat this location. An open concept 3 bedroom 3.1 bath with a bonus office, it's a beautifully thought out townhome. This 2014 build has been meticulously maintained and beautifully landscaped. With a private courtyard, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage, this is a rare find in one of the best, and most charming neighborhoods in Fort Worth. Low utilities due to top of the line build, yard maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Jerome Street have any available units?
1201 Jerome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Jerome Street have?
Some of 1201 Jerome Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Jerome Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Jerome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Jerome Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Jerome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1201 Jerome Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Jerome Street offers parking.
Does 1201 Jerome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Jerome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Jerome Street have a pool?
No, 1201 Jerome Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Jerome Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 Jerome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Jerome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Jerome Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University