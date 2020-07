Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful and very new house. Four bedrooms plus an office with open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, kitchen opens to living room. Huge island with granite counter tops. Beautiful wood floors downstairs, spacious bedrooms. Carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Large upstairs game-room and one bedroom. The upstairs bedroom has a bathroom right next to it. Lots of natural light throughout. Newly painted fence. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in utility. Ample storage space in garage.