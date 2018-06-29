All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1200 Lyric Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1200 Lyric Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:19 PM

1200 Lyric Drive

1200 Lyric Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 Lyric Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Don't miss out on this charming and spacious home in established Fort Worth neighborhood. Nice formal dining and living area just off of main entry and kitchen with breakfast nook. Beautiful second living area with gas fireplace and exposed beams. Don't forget the bonus room with wet bar off of the back patio. Entertain guests on the deck overlooking the pool. Year round pool maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Lyric Drive have any available units?
1200 Lyric Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Lyric Drive have?
Some of 1200 Lyric Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Lyric Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Lyric Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Lyric Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Lyric Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1200 Lyric Drive offer parking?
No, 1200 Lyric Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Lyric Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Lyric Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Lyric Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Lyric Drive has a pool.
Does 1200 Lyric Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Lyric Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Lyric Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Lyric Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University