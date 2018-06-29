1200 Lyric Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Don't miss out on this charming and spacious home in established Fort Worth neighborhood. Nice formal dining and living area just off of main entry and kitchen with breakfast nook. Beautiful second living area with gas fireplace and exposed beams. Don't forget the bonus room with wet bar off of the back patio. Entertain guests on the deck overlooking the pool. Year round pool maintenance included!