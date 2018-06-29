1200 Lyric Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134 Hallmark-Camelot
Don't miss out on this charming and spacious home in established Fort Worth neighborhood. Nice formal dining and living area just off of main entry and kitchen with breakfast nook. Beautiful second living area with gas fireplace and exposed beams. Don't forget the bonus room with wet bar off of the back patio. Entertain guests on the deck overlooking the pool. Year round pool maintenance included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
