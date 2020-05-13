All apartments in Fort Worth
11936 Brown Fox Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:50 PM

11936 Brown Fox Drive

11936 Brown Fox Drive
Location

11936 Brown Fox Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open floor plan with living room greeting you as you enter with gas fireplace and ceiling fan, living room open to kitchen and dining area. Good sized kitchen with fridge, plenty of cabinet and counter top space, center island with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen dining area. Bright master bedroom with attached master bath has large walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms at the front of the house share a full sized bath. Large fully fenced in backyard with covered patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11936 Brown Fox Drive have any available units?
11936 Brown Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11936 Brown Fox Drive have?
Some of 11936 Brown Fox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11936 Brown Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11936 Brown Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11936 Brown Fox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11936 Brown Fox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11936 Brown Fox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11936 Brown Fox Drive offers parking.
Does 11936 Brown Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11936 Brown Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11936 Brown Fox Drive have a pool?
No, 11936 Brown Fox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11936 Brown Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 11936 Brown Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11936 Brown Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11936 Brown Fox Drive has units with dishwashers.

