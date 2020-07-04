11921 Grizzly Bear Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

This gorgeous two story home includes many upgrades to enjoy. Step inside and you will see a 2-story entry, bright kitchen featuring new dishwasher, new microwave, refrigerator, granite counter tops. Updated laminate wood flooring in both the living room and game room. Master bedroom is upstairs and has a walk in closet. Upstairs also has the other 2 bedrooms and gameroom. New AC installed April 2018. The home has great location within walking distance to community pools, parks, playgrounds, greenbelt and jogging trails. In Northwest ISD. Come see this home, it won't last long!