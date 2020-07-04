All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

11921 Grizzly Bear Drive

11921 Grizzly Bear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11921 Grizzly Bear Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
This gorgeous two story home includes many upgrades to enjoy. Step inside and you will see a 2-story entry, bright kitchen featuring new dishwasher, new microwave, refrigerator, granite counter tops. Updated laminate wood flooring in both the living room and game room. Master bedroom is upstairs and has a walk in closet. Upstairs also has the other 2 bedrooms and gameroom. New AC installed April 2018. The home has great location within walking distance to community pools, parks, playgrounds, greenbelt and jogging trails. In Northwest ISD. Come see this home, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive have any available units?
11921 Grizzly Bear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive have?
Some of 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11921 Grizzly Bear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive offers parking.
Does 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive has a pool.
Does 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive have accessible units?
No, 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11921 Grizzly Bear Drive has units with dishwashers.

