Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This half-duplex is perfect for someone looking for a great school district, or who enjoys open concept living or who likes being outside in the shade on the porch. This house will feel like your home quickly with all the appliances included fridge, dishwasher, disposal, oven and built in cutting board. Comes with 1 attached garage space, 1 large master bedroom, spacious bathroom and fenced in backyard. $1,050 month, ready for immediate move in and pet friendly.